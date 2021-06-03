Zachary Levi has got “Shazam” fans very excited thanks to a post he shared Thursday on Instagram.

“New suit. Who dis?” wrote the former “Chuck” star in the caption accompanying a video, set in a dimly lit room as the camera pans to various parts of the actor’s sleek new superhero suit for the sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”.

RELATED: ‘Shazam!’ Sequel Title Announced During DC FanDome

As the dramatic video ends, Levi quips, “Why’s it so dark? Probably would have been a good idea to have, like, one light on.”

The brief glimpse at the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” suit resulted in some serious excitement on Twitter, particularly when one sharp-eyed fan pointed out that the hero now had a split cape.

Meanwhile, a clearer view of the suit was captured during location filming of the upcoming sequel, and fans weighed in.