Zachary Levi has got “Shazam” fans very excited thanks to a post he shared Thursday on Instagram.

“New suit. Who dis?” wrote the former “Chuck” star in the caption accompanying a video, set in a dimly lit room as the camera pans to various parts of the actor’s sleek new superhero suit for the sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”.

As the dramatic video ends, Levi quips, “Why’s it so dark? Probably would have been a good idea to have, like, one light on.”

The brief glimpse at the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” suit resulted in some serious excitement on Twitter, particularly when one sharp-eyed fan pointed out that the hero now had a split cape.

IT’S A SPLIT CAPE. IT’S A SPLIT CAPE! SHAZAM HAS A SPLIT CAPE! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s6Zf2D4FU5 — 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) June 3, 2021

It’s going to look like this basically. Which is a really nice look, with the apparent leather material they’ve gone with. pic.twitter.com/SxLplBx8VB — 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, a clearer view of the suit was captured during location filming of the upcoming sequel, and fans weighed in.

Even without the cape on, #Shazam's new suit looks GREAT! Hyped to see the whole family in these plus whatever the villains get. Superhero costumes are so much friggin' fun! pic.twitter.com/jl5aknGDIR — Bat Pride Party🎉🦇🏳️‍🌈 (@MLPMediaFrenzy) June 4, 2021

I think the new Shazam suit looks a lot better, not that I hated the first one but this just looks right. Set Photos Usually look terrible but it looks good here so the final product will probably be even better!!. The Tease was fun, I like Sandbergs aesthetic big time. #Shazam2 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) June 3, 2021

What I love about the new SHAZAM suit is how it feels much more cinematic and fresh, while keeping the classic, iconic look intact. That’s what I mean when I say “more DCEU like” as I’ve loved Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquamans costumes. How it feels comic inspired. — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 4, 2021

New Shazam! suit looks great but I had no issues with the first one. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ᴘᴜᴅ333 (@pud333) June 4, 2021

no but the new shazam suit really is 🔥🔥 — Austen 🍿 (@LordAceGrayson) June 3, 2021