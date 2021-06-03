Andy Cohen is asking for help to find a childhood friend who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Last week, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a poster on Facebook seeking the whereabouts of Andy Neiman, whom he’s known since they were both children.

“Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school,” Cohen told E! News. “I’m praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis.”

Neiman, an actor and playwright who has bipolar disorder, was last seen leaving the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York on the evening of Friday, May 21.

According to authorities, he was last seen wearing “blue/green scrub shirt and scrub pants, no shoes and socks.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to hire a private investigator to help find Neiman, noting that he “has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis.”

The GoFundMe adds, “Unfortunately, leads to date have not materialized locating Andy. While we are disappointed, we remain undeterred. We have increased our GoFundMe goal in this critical time to find Andy and are redoubling efforts to hire additional private investigators, fly drones, advertise, pound the pavement, and search the woods, parks, and waters where Andy may be.”