Vanessa Bryant just gave her sister-in-law a sweet gift, and shared the magical moment on social media.

On Thursday, Bryant took to Instagram to share a video, presenting Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, with a shiny new Tesla.

“Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!” wrote Bryant in the caption.

In the video, Vanessa is seen surprising Washington with a new white Tesla with a over-sized red bow on its hood.

Washington is clearly emotional, and bursts into tears. “I’m done,” she says, overcome with tears of joy.

Bryant then opens the driver’s side door and invites her to take a seat inside.

In a followup post to her 15 million followers, Bryant shared another video, of herself and her sister-in-law sitting in the new car.