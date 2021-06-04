Madonna’s family are celebrating a big moment.

On Thursday, the singer shared a post on Instagram from Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan where she took her six kids to celebrate her dad Silvio Ciccone’s 90th birthday.

RELATED: Madonna Smokes With Snoop Dogg As She Makes A Cameo In His ‘Gang Signs’ Music Video

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna began the post.

The post included a video montage from the trip, featuring adorable moments shared between the children and their grandfather, as well as group photos and a three-tier cake.

RELATED: Madonna Son David Struts In A Dress, ‘Confidence Is Everything’

“It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard,” Madonna added in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the singer shared a video from backstage on one of her tours, in which her dad leads a prayer with the crew before starting the show.