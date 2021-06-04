Click to share this via email

John Mayer is back with new music.

The singer teamed up with Maren Morris to release his new single and music video for “Last Train Home”.

In the video he belts out the catchy lyrics on stage and gives fans a look at some of the behind-the-scenes action.

Morris also sings some of the track, making an appearance in the recently released clip.

“And if you wanna use me / Then you gotta use me till I’m gone / I’m not a fallen angel, I just fell behind,” he sings.

“I’m out of luck and I’m out of time / If you don’t wanna love me, let me go / I’m runnin’ for the last train / I’m runnin’ for the last train home.”

“Last Train Home” is the first single off Mayer’s upcoming eighth studio album, the eagerly anticipated Sob Rock. It’s set to be released on July 16.

Sob Rock is Mayer’s first studio album release since The Search for Everything in 2017.