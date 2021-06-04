Dua Lipa just dropped her cowgirl-themed music video for “Love Again”.

The singer rides a mechanical bull while wearing rodeo gear among cowboys in clown makeup in the newly released clip for the Future Nostalgia track.

Lyrics to the catchy song include, “I used to think that I was made out of stone / I used to spend so many nights on my own / I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore / But goddamn, you got me in love again.

“Show me that heaven’s right here, baby / Touch me, so I know I’m not crazy / Never have I ever met somebody like you / Used to be afraid of love and what it might do / But goddamn, you got me in love again.”

Lipa’s latest release comes as she revealed her new song “Can They Hear Us”, which features on the “Gully” soundtrack.

21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and more also have tracks on the album.