Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mayim Bialik and Julia Markham Cameron on "Jeopardy!"

Every now and then, a “Jeopardy!” contestant comes along who really wins over the audience.

On Thursday’s episode, Julia Markham Cameron got behind a podium and quickly got the attention of social media with her delightful reactions and facial expressions.

RELATED: Sam Kavanaugh Wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions

I won't lie, I was a bit mesmerized with Julia's WTF expressions. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/7RGbuPmiNH — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) June 4, 2021

Fans remarked that Julia was a “breath of fresh air” on the show; even guest-host Mayim Bialik laughed a few times at her big personality.

I am LIVING for Julia’s facial expressions on Jeopardy! tonight — Gabby 🐴 (@horsegirlonmain) June 4, 2021

Julia on #jeopardy was a breath of fresh air. I like her. — Jay (@Bibliophilopoly) June 4, 2021

Julia is my favorite person ever to be on Jeopardy — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) June 4, 2021

A lot of Julia haters here @Jeopardy #Jeopardy she speaks to all awkward nerds 🥸 — Cashier T (@cashiert) June 4, 2021

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Pays Tribute To Late Five-Time Champ Brayden Smith

Some said that Julia reminded them of a character in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

YES! I totally can see Melissa Villaseñor @melissavcomedy playing Julia in a jeopardy skit, lol! pic.twitter.com/TPYNrNclDW — Kimmer (@Kimphin1) June 4, 2021

Julia also got off to a good start in the episode, winning a total of $16,450.