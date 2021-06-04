Every now and then, a “Jeopardy!” contestant comes along who really wins over the audience.

On Thursday’s episode, Julia Markham Cameron got behind a podium and quickly got the attention of social media with her delightful reactions and facial expressions.

RELATED: Sam Kavanaugh Wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions

Fans remarked that Julia was a “breath of fresh air” on the show; even guest-host Mayim Bialik laughed a few times at her big personality.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Pays Tribute To Late Five-Time Champ Brayden Smith

Some said that Julia reminded them of a character in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

Julia also got off to a good start in the episode, winning a total of $16,450.