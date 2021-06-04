Every now and then, a “Jeopardy!” contestant comes along who really wins over the audience.
On Thursday’s episode, Julia Markham Cameron got behind a podium and quickly got the attention of social media with her delightful reactions and facial expressions.
I won't lie, I was a bit mesmerized with Julia's WTF expressions. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/7RGbuPmiNH
— AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) June 4, 2021
Fans remarked that Julia was a “breath of fresh air” on the show; even guest-host Mayim Bialik laughed a few times at her big personality.
I am LIVING for Julia’s facial expressions on Jeopardy! tonight
— Gabby 🐴 (@horsegirlonmain) June 4, 2021
Julia on #jeopardy was a breath of fresh air. I like her.
— Jay (@Bibliophilopoly) June 4, 2021
Julia is my favorite person ever to be on Jeopardy
— Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) June 4, 2021
A lot of Julia haters here @Jeopardy #Jeopardy she speaks to all awkward nerds 🥸
— Cashier T (@cashiert) June 4, 2021
Some said that Julia reminded them of a character in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.
YES! I totally can see Melissa Villaseñor @melissavcomedy playing Julia in a jeopardy skit, lol! pic.twitter.com/TPYNrNclDW
— Kimmer (@Kimphin1) June 4, 2021
Julia also got off to a good start in the episode, winning a total of $16,450.