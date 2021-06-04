Keith Urban and Breland are turning into the ultimate duet partners.

On Friday, the dynamic duo dropped the energetic “Throw It Back” along with accompanying visuals.

“’Throw it Back’ is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record,” shares Breland. “You’ll be able to feel my and Keith’s energy flowing not only on the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well. With the world finally opening up, and live music coming back, I feel like we’ve got a real summer anthem on our hands.”

The “Cross Country” singer teased the collab with Urban about a year ago, documenting his trip to the superstar’s house.

The singer also gave fans a look at their day, which included time spent in Urban’s home studio.

“Breland is my brother from another mother,” adds Urban. “I LOVE creating with him. Everything is so simpatico and matter of fact – here it is! I’m stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together (June of last year) is finally coming out.”

This marks their second collab after recently teaming up on Urban’s fiery “Out The Cage”, the lead track off his rock-influenced album The Speed Of Now Part 1.

Breland is set to hit the road on his first-ever headlining tour, kicking off in the fall.

Fans can watch the music video for “Throw It Back” above.