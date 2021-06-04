Get ready for a trip back to the 1980s, courtesy of Roddy Ricch and his new music video for “Late at Night”.

In the video, helmed by Director X, the rapper drives into his hometown of Compton, where a ride on a mysterious Ferris wheel sends him careening back in time to the ’80s.

Finding himself at a high school Halloween dance, he encounters people dressed as various icons from that decade, including Janet Jackson, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Salt N’ Pepa, and even members of KISS.

As he wanders around, he bumps into Karrueche Tran. Suddenly Ricch transforms into a werewolf — a reference to Michael Jackson’s classic 1983 “Thriller” video — and chases the terrified Tran down a darkened street.

“You know how you have those stomach feelings, and you just be feeling it? It’s time. They want me for the summer,” Roddy Ricch told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music’s New Music Daily Radio, explaining his decision to release the new song now.

“I don’t never just put out music just because,” he added. “It just be more so like, people around me will be like, ‘You need to drop some music.’ It just be normal… Like, I don’t really be under the pressures of the world. I kind of just let that just flow out how it be.”