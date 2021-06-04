In a sneak peek at next week’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara receive a fabulous surprise, courtesy of a group of dancing children from Texas.

In the clip, the judges are introduced to the Beyond Belief Dance Company from Mesquite, Texas.

As the judges question the youngsters about their act, Klum asks who came up with their routine.

“Our fearless, fabulous teacher and director, Justin,” one of the dancers responds. “He’s over there, come on out!”

The judges’ jaws simultaneously drop when Justin walks out, adorned in a glittering headdress, sparkling rainbow-coloured gown, and high heels.

Tyler Golden/NBC

“It’s so fabulous, you’re Justin?” Klum asks.

“I am Justin, also known as Alyssa Edwards,” says the group’s instructor, telling the judges there’s actually a thriving drag scene in Mesquite, Texas.

“You know, I’m very fortunate to have so many moms and dads and families in Mesquite, Texas, that not only support me, but celebrate me,” Justin/Alyssa declares before exiting the stage so the dancers can deliver a knockout performance that has the crowd roaring.

Viewers will find out if Beyond Belief make it through to the next round when “America’s Got Talent” airs on Tuesday, June 8.