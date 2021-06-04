Click to share this via email

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a glimpse of her side project: her baby son.

The singer shared an adorable compilation clip — filmed throughout her pregnancy — which culminated in an appearance by Arthur.

Goulding’s caption included, “Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year, think it might be the greatest yet-shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs.”

The musician shares the little one with husband Caspar Jopling, who can be heard telling Goulding to show off her tiny bump at the start of the vid.

Goulding also gave a shout-out to her other half for producing the clip.

The post comes after Jopling revealed they’d welcomed their first child in a couple of adorable Instagram Story messages last month.

Goulding — real name Elena — and Jopling then revealed the name of their baby boy in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of the Times.

The piece also confirmed their son arrived on April 29.