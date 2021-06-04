The movies might be over for Quentin Tarantino.

Appearing on the “Pure Cinema Podcast”, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director stuck by his claim that he plans to quit moviemaking after directing his 10th film.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Penning Two Books For Harper, Including One Focusing On 1970s Cinema

“Most directors have horrible last movies,” Tarantino explained. “Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s.”

As an example, the Oscar winner referenced American director Arthur Penn, whose “Bonnie & Clyde” was a landmark of the so-called New Hollywood in the late ’60s.

“I’m not a super-huge fan of this director, but the fact that Arthur Penn’s last movie is ‘Penn & Teller Get Killed’ is a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors’ last, last films were. So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal.”

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Included A Nod To Chris Pine’s Actress Grandmother In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

He added, “Most directors’ last films are f**king lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic.”

Tarantino has directed nine feature films.