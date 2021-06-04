Barbra Streisand and Willie Nelson sound great together.

On Friday, Streisand debuted a previously unreleased duet of the song “I’d Want It To Be You” with Nelson, to be included on her upcoming rarities album Release Me 2.

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Updates ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ For Front-Line Workers

The recording was intended for the singer’s 2014 album Partners but she instead used a version featuring Blake Shelton.

In the video released alongside the new release, archival photos take fans on a journey through Streisand and Nelson’s iconic careers.

Release Me 2, which will be out Aug. 6, will feature 10 tracks that span her career, including “Rainbow Connection” (a duet with Kermit the Frog) and covers of Carole King’s “You Light Up My Life” and Randy Newman’s “Living Without You”.

RELATED: Willie Nelson Wants Joe Biden To Make 4/20 Into A National Holiday

“For me, the studio is a combination musical playground and laboratory… a private sanctuary, where the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle always exists,” Streisand writes in the liner notes.

“Whenever that kind of magic happens, it’s extremely satisfying. Sometimes though, when the arrangement doesn’t quite gel or the song no longer fits the tone of the album it was meant for, the tapes go into the vault for safekeeping,” she adds. “Working on this second volume of Release Me has been a lovely walk down memory lane… a chance to revisit, and in some cases, add a finishing instrumental touch to songs that still resonate for me in meaningful ways.”

The album is a followup to Streisand’s previous Release Me, which debuted in 2012.