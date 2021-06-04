Halsey is doing their bit to help expectant parents struggling to afford things for their babies.

The singer, who is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, announced they’d teamed up with Babylist to “create a universal baby shower for parents in need with Baby2Baby”.

They also shared they’d donated $100,000 but wanted to keep going.

Admitting they’d compiled a registry with some of their favourite items ahead of the baby birth, Halsey told fans: “As I’m sure most of you, some of you, maybe you don’t, already know I am super-duper pregnant.

“One of the hardest things about getting ready for this baby was trying to figure out what I was going to need to buy for them. I knew that they needed a place to eat, a place to sleep, a safe, good car seat, but beyond that I was pretty clueless.”

“The internet was full of a lot of overwhelming information and choices,” they went on, sharing why Babylist was “helpful” to develop a list of essentials.

“Fortunately I was super lucky enough to be able to provide everything that I needed, but in the process I realized how expensive it is to start a family, and how many parents out there were probably struggling to provide the things that they need,” Halsey said.

“I hope you find it in your heart to be able to give back to some people who are really struggling,” they said. “This has been such an incredible process and I have felt so connected to so many people I don’t even know because we’re all living through the same experience at the same time. I’m so grateful to Babylist for helping me put this together. And I’m so grateful to Baby2Baby for everything that they do.”

Halsey’s latest comments come after they revealed their pregnancy was “100 per cent planned,” questioning why people were so quick to judge.