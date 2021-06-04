Hulk Hogan has given Chris Hemsworth his seal of approval for achieving the “Hogan Pump” on his beefed-up biceps.

Hemsworth, currently training to portray the pro wrestling legend in a Netflix biopic, recently shared a photo of himself on the final day of shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

In the pic, Hemsworth’s biceps are indeed as impressive as Hogan’s renowned “24-inch pythons,” leading to a long list of congratulatory comments from many, including Simu Liu, Jeremy Renner, and even former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Hogan shared Hemsworth’s photo in an Instagram post, noting, “My brother has that Hogan Pump on, Jack.”

Hogan also marvelled that Hemsworth looks like he could bodyslam Andre the Giant, as Hogan himself famously did at WrestleMania III.

Last year, Hemsworth spoke with Total Film (via the Daily Mail) about the intense training he’s undertaking to play Hogan.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,” he said.

“I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”