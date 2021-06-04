Click to share this via email

Drake enjoyed a father and son outing on Thursday night, bringing Adonis to an NBA game in Los Angeles.

The adorable pair took in the Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns during the playoffs.

The 3-year-old cutie sat a couple of rows behind his father, 34, who was courtside, for safety reasons.

They appeared to have a great time, with Drake even sitting back with Adonis at one point to talk basketball with his mini-me.

Drizzy also shared a photo to his Instagram story of the youngster wearing a LeBron James jersey, number 23.

The adorable snap also showed Adonis with a toy truck and giant earphones.

Photo: Instagram/Drake

Fans shared videos of the adorable outing to social media:

Drake and Adonis at tonight’s Lakers vs. Suns game. pic.twitter.com/ttbyHsPKfN — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) June 4, 2021

Confirmed: Adonis is in attendance with Drake at the Lakers vs Suns game❤️ pic.twitter.com/jLUHkphNEs — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) June 4, 2021

Despite the Suns beating the Lakers by 13, based on the photos, it looks like it was still the perfect night out for the pair. Due to the loss, the Lakers will not move forward in the NBA playoffs.

Champagne Papi has been sharing glimpses into his life with Adonis on social media, including some major milestones, like birthdays, holidays and his first day of school.

Last week, Adonis joined his proud dad at the Billboard Music Awards, where the Canadian rapper was honoured with the Artist Of The Decade award.