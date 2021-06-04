A new baby is gracing Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario’s family.

On Friday, the couple shared the news that they welcomed their second child, daughter Elliot Rowena Adams, on May 15.

Bellisario wrote on Instagram that Elliot was born “under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

She also included a photo of herself with the new baby in her arms.

Adams also shared a photo of little Elliot holding onto his finger, along with the caption, “+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

The “Suits” and “Pretty Little Liars” alums first met in 2009. They got married in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, Aurora, in 2018.