Jennifer Lopez put her own spin on The Go-Go’s 1981 classic “We Got the Beat” for a special performance Thursday.

JLo, a Coach ambassador, belted out the track during an episode of “Coach TV: Live From Shanghai”, which was part of the brand’s winter collection presentation.

The event featured a live runway show from Shanghai.

During her appearance, the singer could be seen rocking out, driving through the city in a convertible with the top down, all while lip syncing along to the catchy lyrics.

Lopez made sure to take her Coach purse along for the journey, as well.

Director Stuart Vevers said of the fashion house’s latest collection in a press release: “Our winter collection is inspired by a sense of adventure and our hopes for tomorrow. Building on and re-representing ideas from Fall, it debuts a more honest approach to seasonality whilst expressing my vision for winter, an ode to the attitude of a new generation in Shanghai.”

He continued, “The experience I envisioned for our return to the runway combines all that we loved about live shows in the past with all that we’ve learned in the past year.

“It brings together our Coach Family around the world and reflects our commitment to imagining differently and constantly evolving.”

Meanwhile, Lopez has also been hitting headlines lately due to her rumoured rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

She has been enjoying some quality family time as well, taking to Instagram on Thursday to share some cute snaps of herself with her twins, Emme and Max, 13, for whom she has the nickname “coconuts.”