Tom Hanks wants all Americans to be educated on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the devastating event in the city’s Greenwood district, the Oscar-winning actor, 64, penned a New York Times op-ed, in which he urges his fellow Americans to “learn the truth” about the event.

The Tulsa race massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of white men burned the Greenwood district to the ground, killing up to 300 Black Tulsa residents and leaving thousands without homes.

Like many Americans, Hanks wasn’t aware of the event until the last few years, as it’s not widely taught.

“How different would perspectives be had we all been taught about Tulsa in 1921, even as early as the fifth grade? Today, I find the omission tragic, an opportunity missed, a teachable moment squandered,” Hanks wrote. “When people hear about systemic racism in America, just the use of those words draws the ire of those white people who insist that since July 4, 1776, we have all been free, we were all created equally, that any American can become president and catch a cab in Midtown Manhattan no matter the colour of our skin, that, yes, American progress toward justice for all can be slow but remains relentless. Tell that to the century-old survivors of Tulsa and their offspring. And teach the truth to the white descendants of those in the mob that destroyed Black Wall Street.”

Hanks also thanked HBO’s “Watchmen” and “Lovecraft Country” for bringing awareness to the horrific event.

“Like other historical documents that map our cultural DNA,” Hanks writes. “[T]hey will reflect who we really are and help determine what is our full history, what we must remember… An American Black Wall Street was not allowed to exist, was burned to ashes.”

Read the Hanks’ full op-ed at nytimes.com.