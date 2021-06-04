A new trailer has arrived for the upcoming fifth season of W Network’s “The Good Fight” , and fans of the hit legal series are in for a wild ride.

“The Good Fight” has offered viewers plenty of bonkers, over-the-top moments already, but the new season looks to be even crazier thanks to the addition of Mandy Patinkin as an utterly bonkers wannabe judge, whose faux courtroom resembles “Let’s Make a Deal”.

While Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald recurring guest star Jane Lynch are back, series regulars Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo will mark their final appearances in the season premiere. Their characters had initially been meant to be written out of the show at the end of last season, which didn’t happen when production was cut short due to the pandemic.

Back on set for her last episode as Lucca Quinn. 🥺 #TheGoodFight 📷: Cush Jumbo pic.twitter.com/SFSpHY0Biw — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) June 2, 2021

The new season will also feature Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa, along with the return of Gary Cole.

“In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers,” reads the official synopsis for the new season.

“Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop,” the synopsis continues.

The fifth season of “The Good Fight” premieres July 1 on W Network.