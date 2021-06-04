Click to share this via email

Sharks are no match for Thor.

This year’s Sharkfest on National Geographic is set to include the one-hour special “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth”, hosted by the Marvel star.

In the special, Hemsworth will team up with conservationist Valerie Taylor for a shark dive off the coast of Australia.

“In Australia, where I live, we just had the worst spate of fatal shark encounters in a century,” he explains in a preview for the special. “As someone who loves sharks and being in the water, I wanna find out if we can live together without doing each other harm.”

The footage also shows Hemsworth suiting up with Taylor while she warns not to make any sudden movements around the sharks.

“40 feet underwater looking for giant sharks, I do wish I could see a bit further,” he says during the dive.

The actor soon comes face-to-face with a nurse shark.

“Coming face to face with them, it’s hard to put into words the serene beauty,” Hemsworth remarks.

“Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” airs July 5 on National Geographic.