Kendall Jenner is showing her support for Devin Booker.

The model, 25, cheered on her basketball-playing boyfriend while he helped lead the Phoenix Suns into victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jenner attended the NBA playoffs game, which ended with the Suns moving forward to the next round in the playoffs, with family friend Fai Khadra and documented the night out on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jenner shared a photo of Booker on the court and a video of Khadra dancing and cheering the 24-year-old player on.

The game ended in a 113-100 victory for the Suns and according to ESPN, Brooker’s 47 points are the most to eliminate a defending champion on their home court in NBA postseason history.

The 818 Tequila mogul and Booker have been dating for just over a year but kept their relationship quite private. It wasn’t until April of this year when they were finally spotted in public holding hands in New York City.

They were first linked in April 2020 when Jenner was spotted travelling from L.A. to Arizona for a game.

Jenner also regularly sneaks sweet photos of Booker in her posts on Instagram.