Kesha will be hitting the road for a brief summertime tour.

Rolling Stone reports that the 11-date tour will begin in Billings, Montana on Aug. 11, and conclude Aug. 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to RS, Kesha will be backed up with a full band, with Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who tapped as opening act.

“I can’t believe how long it has been since we last saw each other WTF!” Kesha said in a statement. “It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy s**t. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party.”

The “TiK ToK” singer also took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

“I cannot f**king wait to boogie with you! Holy s**t!” she declared in the video she shared, along with a list of tour dates.

Kesha’s mini-tour may prove to be a proverbial canary in the coal mine for other acts that have scheduled tours to begin in the fall, returning to the road after live music ground to a halt in March 2020.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, June 7, with general sales starting on Thursday, June 10.