The classic tale of Cinderella is hitting the stage as a brand new musical.

On Friday, “Far Too Late”, the first song from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, was released ahead of the film soundtrack release on July 9.

The new romantic comedy stage musical based on the fairytale features an original story and book by “Promising Young Woman” writer Emerald Fennell.

It’s said to offer “a fresh spin with a twist on the classic fairytale.”

Music for the show is by Lloyd Webber, who teamed with lyricist David Zippel.

“Far Too Late” was first debuted during a September 2020 performance by Lloyd Webber and actress Carrie Hope Fletcher in London.

“We just had our first run-through for Emerald,” Lloyd Webber told Variety in March. “She hadn’t actually heard her script for the first time properly. It was an absolutely extraordinarily emotional moment for all of us because we were like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re in a theatre. We’re actually doing what we do.’ I walked off to the back and I must say, I did have a tear.”