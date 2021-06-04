Click to share this via email

Sebastian Stan is giving fans a rare glimpse into his love life.

The “Pam & Tommy” star has been dating actress Alejandra Onieva since last year.

Stan took to Instagram this week to celebrate his stunning girlfriend’s birthday in a unique way.

The 38-year-old actor shared a hilarious video showing his followers what it’s like to be in love during lockdown.

The video sees Stan going about his daily routine with a photo of Onieva, 29, accompanying him on his phone.

“Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!! Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m so grateful.”

Stan also added the hashtags, “#loveinthetimeofcovid” and “#quarantinenights.”

Replying in comments underneath the video, Onieva wrote, “The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!”

The couple were first photographed holding hands in July 2020, with Onieva making their relationship Instagram official in December.

