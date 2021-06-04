Everyone’s favourite masked, gay Canadian country music star has just released a new single, covering one of Lady Gaga’s biggest hits.

On Friday, June 4, the mysterious singer — he performs wearing a fringed mask and has never shown his face in public — unveiled his countrified take on Gaga’s “Born This Way”.

The single is Peck’s contribution to Gaga’s upcoming reimagined version of Born This Way, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her iconic album with other artists offering their interpretations of the album’s songs.

Titled “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)”, Peck adds his own twist to the lyrics, singing, “If I wanna make it country, baby, it’s okay / I was born, I was born, I was born this way / From London, Paris, Japan, back to USA / I was born on the road, I was born to be brave.”

In addition, Peck also announced plans to hit the road for an 11-date U.S. summertime tour.

I can’t believe I’m getting to announce my first set of tour dates in over a year. Summertime tour begins July 18th! Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday morning – find all ticket info at link in bio 🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/JDxdXCK86b — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) June 2, 2021

Unfortunately for Canadian fans, there are no Canadian dates on the tour; more information on tour dates can be found right here.