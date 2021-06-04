Click to share this via email

Jared Drake Bell has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate chat with a teenager.

ET can confirm that the 34-year-old former “Drake and Josh” star is facing charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.

Bell was indicted on May 21 and a pretrial is set for June 23.

The actor appeared in Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Court on Thursday.

He plead not guilty and posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in Cleveland on Dec. 1, 2017.

According to FOX 8 News, who first published the report, Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was sexual in nature.

The outlet reports that the 15-year-old victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages in the months before she attended his Cleveland concert in December 2017.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports that “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim” at that concert.

“Drake and Josh” aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007.

Bell has since released several albums.