Meghan Markle’s new children’s book The Bench will be released soon, but fans just got a sneak peek.

Photographer and friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Gray Malin, shared a look at the book on his Instagram Stories that included an illustration of Prince Harry and Archie, 2, holding hands.

Malin captioned the clip, “Received some royal mail. Congrats on your new book, M!”

The copy Meghan sent included a handwritten note. “Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours,” she said. “As ever, Meghan.”

ESTÁ VINDO! Meghan Markle está enviando para pessoas próximas, seu primeiro livro infantil “The Bench”. Seu amigo e escritor Gray Malin compartilhou em seu Instagram Stories um pouco do livro. pic.twitter.com/S246dz5j2E — Meghan Markle Brasil (@marklecombr) June 4, 2021

“Inspired by her own husband and son, the Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between a diverse group of fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” said a press release announcing the book in early May.

The book will be “about the special bond between father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

The Bench hits shelves near you on June 8.