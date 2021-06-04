Shawn Mendes is baring it all.

Not only did the Canadian superstar, 22, pose nude for Wonderland magazine’s summer cover, but he also opened up about struggling to find his musical identity.

He revealed, “I still struggle with trying to fit into the shoes of who I believe ‘Shawn Mendes’ should be.”

Mendes shot to fame after covering a few pop hits on the social media app Vine, and despite gathering over half a billion views on his videos, and three Grammy nominations, Mendes still didn’t feel up to standard.

“At some point along the line, my expectations and my standard of who I should be, the music I should make, and the way I should look, became so high that no matter what I did and no matter how hard I was trying with my music, I couldn’t fit those shoes,” he explained.

Adding, “If I even struggle to [live up to] what I think I should be, I definitely don’t want to make it harder for the 14-year-old kid in Canada to be who they are.”

Mendes’ full issue of Wonderland is available later this month.