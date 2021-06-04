Click to share this via email

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is ready to get messy for MTV.

The Wrap is reporting that the “Jersey Shore” star has been tapped to host “Messyness”, an upcoming spin-off of MTV’s “Ridiculousness”.

While the original show, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, showcases hilarious viral videos, “Messyness” will focus on clips that are, well, messy.

I CANT WAIT 🎥 https://t.co/NNseTVYgy5 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 4, 2021

According to MTV’s press release, the show “celebrates dating, partying, and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood,” by indulging “in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet — everything from awkward proposals, to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red handed.”

Snooki won’t be critiquing the videos all by herself, and will be joined by panelists Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

Look for “Messyness” to premiere sometime in 2022.