Demi Moore might have cruised around in a Ferrari back in her “Charlie’s Angels” days, but the 58-year-old star is opting for a more practical mode of transport this summer.

On Friday, June 4, the actress took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious then vs. now comparing her new set of wheels to the luxury sports car she once filmed in.

Demi Moore. Photo: @demimoore/Instagram — Instagram Stories @DemiMoore

The clip showed her wearing a jaw-dropping bikini as she made her way towards a red Ferrari in an iconic scene from “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”.

The mom of three played Madison Lee, the main antagonist, in the hit 2000 movie.

The “Ghost” star also shared a photo of herself on the back of a ride-on lawnmower.

“Riding into summer like…,” she joked in the caption.

Moore later shared another clip from her famous beach scene in “Charlie’s Angels”.

“Summer feeling,” she wrote.