Pentatonix is showing Lady Gaga some love as they celebrate a milestone.

The group, made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, celebrated their 10th anniversary with a cover of Gaga’s “Telephone”.

Pentatonix won over our hearts in 2011 on the reality competition “The Sing-Off”. The original group did include Avi Kaplan, as they won a recording contract with Sony Music and $200,000.

“The very first time we all sang ‘Telephone’ together as Pentatonix was literally the day before our audition for ‘The Sing-Off’: June 4th, 2011,” Hoying told Variety. “The second we started singing, it clicked, and we all knew we had something very special. I absolutely cannot believe it’s been 10 years already and I am incredibly grateful — and feel insanely lucky — that it’s my job to harmonize and perform with my best friends.”

Guys, today marks a DECADE since the first time Pentatonix sang together!!! 😭❤️ #PTX10 pic.twitter.com/BFtd2IsG5n — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) June 4, 2021

Since their win, they have gone on to win three Grammy Awards and top the Billboard Charts.

Their most recent album, The Lucky Ones, was released earlier this year.