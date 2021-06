Click to share this via email

The opening night of the Juno Awards is here with some big winners.

Not only did stars like Harry Styles and The Weeknd walk away with awards, but a number of records were also set.

WondaGurl became the first Black woman to win Producer and Jessie Reyez is the first Latin Canadian to win Video since it started in 1984.

The Adult Contemporary category was won by Alanis Morissette — who is the second female winner since the inception of the category in 2013. Sarah McLachlan is the other woman, winning in both 2015 and 2017.

The main night of the Junos will take place on June 6.

Check out all the winners below:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Blinding Lights The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fine Line Harry Styles Columbia*Sony

GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Arkells Arkells*Universal

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Crown Lands Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville

Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada

After Hours – co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans

“Blinding Lights”, “Save Your Tears” – co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter

AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Lemonade Stand Tenille Townes Sony

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sad Hunk BAHAMAS Barchords*Universal

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)

Pray For It July Talk Sleepless*Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ruthless JJ Wilde Black Box*Fontana North

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

With You Sammy Jackson Independent

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO

Elegant Traveler Jocelyn Gould Posi-tone*Alliance/The Orchard

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP

The reMission Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED/eOne

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Movements III Blitz//Berlin Wax*Universal

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Quand la nuit tombe Louis-Jean Cormier Simone*The Orchard

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heart Parade Splash’N Boots Independent*The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER

MOSAÏQUE Ensemble Made In Canada Independent*Canadian Music Centre

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE

Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan Analekta*Select/The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL

Massenet: Thaïs Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos*Naxos

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Violin Concerto “Adrano” Samy Moussa Analekta*Select/The Orchard

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

ELEMENTS Vol. 1 TOBi RCA*Sony

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

BUBBA KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

I Pray TÖME x Sean Kingston Kiza Music*M.A.D. Solution

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)

North Star Calling Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bravado Rose Cousins Outside

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bet On Love Pharis & Jason Romero Lula*Fontana North/Free Dirt

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

THE WAY Shawna Cain SOG Entertainment*Independent

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)

Espiral OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

WondaGurl

Aim For The Moon (feat. Quavo) (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats)

SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON – Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal

GANG GANG (co-producer Vou)

JACKBOYS – JACKBOYS & Sheck Wes Epic/Cactus Jack*Sony

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Serban Ghenea

“Blinding Lights”

AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

“positions”

POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Julien Hébert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Photographer)

NOTRE-DAME-DES-SEPT-DOULEURS – Klô Pelgag Secret City*Fontana North

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM Emma Higgins Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

Canadian Contributors

Director of Photography: Jack Yan Chen

Producers: Alison Honey Woods, Cherie Sinclair, Katy Maravala

Editor: Kat Webber

Art Department: Stephen Trivieri

Special Effects: The Butcher Shop, Urban Prairie Post

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA)

Suddenly Caribou Merge*F.A.B.

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Abyss Unleash The Archers Napalm*Sony

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Such Pretty Forks in the Road Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard *UNLIKELY – But will ask anyways*

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Horse Power Jacob Samuel 800 Pound Gorilla*Independent/ADA/Warner