Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Opening night of the 2021 Juno Awards is here.

With awards to be given out like Single of the Year, International Album of the Year and Group of the Year, you know it will be a big evening.

RELATED: Juno-Nominated Canadian R&B Duo Manila Grey On Breaking Down Barriers Of Asian Representation In The Media

A lengthy list of performers are set to take part on June 4, including Ammoye and Kirk Diamond, Crown Lands, Klô Pelgag, Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter, TOBi and TӦME.

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will host the show starting at 8 p.m. ET that can be streamed above.

RELATED: Justin Bieber To Perform At 2021 Juno Awards

On Sunday, the 50th annual Juno Awards will take place including performances from Justin Bieber, The Tragically Hip and Jann Arden.