Rachel Lindsay is reflecting on an incident involving Chris Harrison that led to her being labelled an “angry Black female in Bachelor Nation”.

While guest hosting “The View” on June 4, the reality TV star admitted that the moment follows her around “to this day”.

.@TheRachLindsay on the moment she says she was “labeled an ‘angry black female’ in #BachelorNation”: “It still carries or follows me around to this day.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/SoDE9QSWSd — The View (@TheView) June 4, 2021

The discussion came about as the cohosts were talking about “Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams, who recently accused co-star Luann de Lesseps of labelling her an “angry Black woman”.

“Sadly I can relate to it, both in real life and also when I was on ‘The Bachelorette’,” admitted Lindsay.

“In my season finale of ‘The Bachelorette’, when I was sitting on stage with my runner-up [Peter Kraus], my runner-up told me I would live a mediocre life if I didn’t choose him. My response to him was, ‘Actually I’m living my best life.’”

The 36-year-old star then explained how Harrison became involved in the situation.

“When I came back from commercial break, the host said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.’ I looked and I said, ‘That’s a strong word.’ And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset,’” she explained. “I hadn’t raised my voice, I hadn’t yelled, I hadn’t said any type of curse word.”

She continued, “Then the runner-up [Kraus] says to me, ‘Rachel, I feel like you attacked me. When I confronted him on how I attacked him, he said, ‘Well, I don’t really have anything to say to that.'”

Revealing how the incident has never left her, Lindsay said, “I have been labelled an angry Black female in Bachelor Nation. It follows me around to this day.”

The former attorney also noted that she’s “proud” of Williams for speaking out.

“I think it’s so important that we talk about these things,” she added.

“If in 2020 we were supposed to be having these type of conversations, then we need to address micro-aggressions that are placed on Black women. We need to address these racial stereotypes. I think it’s important that we continue to do that.”