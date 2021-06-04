After more than four decades performing around the world in New Zealand bands Split Enz and Crowded House, solo ventures, family projects and with Fleetwood Mac, there’s one concert that will forever stand out to Neil Finn – playing Christchurch Arena in his homeland following pandemic setbacks in March. Not only was it the 63-year-old musician’s first major live gig since COVID-19 rattled the concert industry, but also the first show with sons, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn, as official members of Crowded House.

“We waited a long time to try this new lineup and the energy coming off stage from getting to play – when every musician we know in the world was going, ‘What? You’re doing a tour?’ – seemed extraordinary,” Neil tells ET Canada. “The moment we stepped on stage for soundcheck, the look on all our faces was priceless. We saw the same look in the audience that night – like, ‘We can’t believe this is happening.’”

Having just released Dreamers Are Waiting, the first new Crowded House record in 11 years, Neil hopes he’ll soon witness the same joy in Canada, where the group’s hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” shot to #1 back in 1987.

“Canada was very special for both Crowded House and Split Enz. We spent more time in Toronto than any city in North America, except L.A.. We recorded there, did shows, visited MuchMusic.”

“We’ve done Thunder Bay and parked up at one of the Great Lakes and watched geese fly in formation overhead as icebergs formed on the lake and our bus driver played Sun Ra at dawn. We’ve been to Winnipeg when it’s 37-below, done the Edmonton Mall and seen the Northern Lights!”

When they do return, it will be with a new line-up for the band, founded by Neil, bassist Nick Seymour and late drummer Paul Hester. Neil and Nick (who released 2007’s Time on Earth and 2010’s Intriguer with drummer Matt Sherrod and guitarist Mark Hart) are now joined by Mitchell Froom on keyboards, Elroy on drums and Liam on guitar/vocals.

“Liam was obsessed with music from about 3,” Neil reflects. “He was playing drums and keyboards, then had a band at 12. Elroy wasn’t that interested. Maybe he was rebelling from the family gene, but when he was 12, I showed him how to fingerpick acoustic guitar and he became very good.”

Elroy, 31, began making music “very introspectively in the comfort of his room,” and is re-releasing his 2019 record Elroy via Grand Phony Music on 13 August. Liam, 37, formed Betchadupa and has since performed as a one-man band, released solo music and collaborated with Neil.

The importance of Liam and Elroy discovering their own musical dreams is partly why inviting them into Crowded House “hadn’t seemed right” previously. But after Neil wrapped touring with Fleetwood Mac (stepping in after Lindsey Buckingham’s exit) and decided to launch an “invigorated and reimagined” Crowded House, his sons became obvious contenders.

So did Nick and Mitchell, a “wonderful, imaginative keyboard player,” who produced early Crowded House records.

“There’s not five people on the planet who have more connection to Crowded House and get the ethos, humour and spirit. I spoke to Nick first and his eyes lit up. I wasn’t sure whether Liam and Elroy would think it’s the right time, but they stopped, nodded and went, ‘Yeah!’”

The quintet had one month in the studio before the pandemic hit. Suddenly free of time constraints, they began exploring “dreamy ideas” from home studios. “It gave us a sense of adventure and freedom. We could go, ‘I’ve had this random notion and now I can follow it.’”

That’s apparent with opening track “Bad Times Good”, a guitar figure Neil toyed with for three years before turning it into a song during lockdown. Stepping out of usual roles, Liam added electronic drums, Elroy played the guitar and Nick created a vocal part.

The 12-track record also features the latest single “Playing With Fire”, jovial “To The Island” and snappy “Sweettooth”. Melancholy but sweet “Start of Something” and “Too Good for This World” poignantly reflect Neil’s musings that he’s constantly “attracted to a melancholy edge.” Meanwhile, anyone who played video games in the nineties will feel pangs of nostalgia hearing “Song of the Volga Boatmen” (from Tetris) in “Love Isn’t Hard At All”.

“That’s Elroy’s song and he found it amusing it fit the chords. He has an obscure sense of humour!”

While the pandemic’s felt in moments like the record’s opening line, “Everybody wants to make a bad time good,” or when Neil sings, “My wife is wild in quarantine” in “Playing With Fire”, Dreamers Are Waiting isn’t centred on the crisis. “There’s references to how strange it was, but I didn’t want it to be the overwhelming message because it was too hard to process. You don’t want to attempt profundity when everything’s still so confusing.”

Lyrics written in Los Angeles during lock down 2020. Playing With Fire is out now! https://t.co/aC4gZhPLwh pic.twitter.com/q53S58fGh7 — Crowded House (@CrowdedHouseHQ) May 18, 2021

Neil’s also well aware that while many continue struggling through the pandemic, he and wife Sharon gratefully had a positive lockdown experience in L.A.. “The hills were nearby for walking, there were hummingbirds out the window. What kept me sane was daily Fangradio broadcasts. I became obsessed and had to stop because I needed to finish the record!”

Neil’s “bloody marvellous” grandsons were also nearby – Liam’s 2-year-old, who’s showing musical DNA, and 4-year-old, who prefers building. “He could be the engineer of the family.”

The Finns cashed in their “golden tickets” of New Zealand citizenship and headed home in October before completing a 12-date tour, including an Auckland show where there was a jubilant euphoria of many fans attending their first post-COVID concert. The gig features in their “Live from the Island” livestream on June 12.

Two windows of U.S./Canada tour dates (“an optimistic one and pragmatic one”) are being discussed and when the time comes, fans will hear Dreamers Are Waiting tracks, plus favourites like “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

The song’s been covered by everyone from Rob Thomas to Ariana Grande and Neil remains amazed by its “magical” success. “At no point did I think, ‘This is going to be an anthem.’ It’s blown my mind how it’s travelled. People tell me how it’s helped them or been used for funerals and weddings – you don’t know if they’re quite understanding the lyrics sometimes! But it doesn’t matter. It’s opened doors.”

“And, when Donald Trump talked about building a wall, I thought, ‘Oh God, I didn’t know I was writing about that,’” he adds about the lyric, “They come to build a wall between us.” “But it seemed perfectly-poised to describe my feelings.”

As for Fleetwood Mac, Neil believes they, too, are eager to perform again. “There’d be no lack of will for Fleetwood Mac to be playing again. Not on a major tour, I wouldn’t think, but circumstances will determine whether it can happen. There was a great feeling within the band at the end of that last run.”

Could Neil juggle both bands?

“I’ve managed to do five different things, sometimes simultaneously, so it’s possible!”