Jesús del Río, 8, took the internet by storm with his rocking performances on “The Voice Kids”.

The program, which is called “La Voz Kids” (“The Voice Kids”) in Spain, featured the youngster and his rendition of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” on a previous episode and it has gone viral since.

In the clip, del Río hit all the high notes while the judges all sat in awe.

All four judges turned their chairs, but one coach was actually blocked from picking the singer for his team. After noticing his block the judge actually tried to physically move the chair.

Ultimately, del Río ended up choosing Spanish singer Melendi as his coach.

After making it to the next round, del Río celebrated with his family who watched from the sidelines.

The youngster, who also belted out “Back in Black” in the semifinals, then sang Europe’s smash hit “The Final Countdown” in the finals. However, it unfortunately wasn’t enough to win the competition.

Del Río’s coach Melendi had to choose between the young rocker and 11-year-old Levi Díaz, who belted out “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman”.

Melendi chose Díaz, who went on to win.