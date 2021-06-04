Britt Ekland is revealing why she’d never go under the knife again.

In a new interview with Platinum Magazine, the former Bond girl opened up about the botched lip augmentation that “ruined” her face.

“Everyone has the right to choose. I did all of that in my 50s, but wouldn’t consider it again,” said the 78-year-old actress. “I have no desire to look any different than I am.”

Actress Britt Ekland who co-stars with Roger Moore in the Bond film ‘Moonraker’ — Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

The “Wicker Man” star described the procedure as the “biggest mistake” of her life.

“It felt like I’d ruined my face,” she admitted.

Speaking about her decision to let herself age gracefully, Ekland said, “I’m not a dreamer, and getting older happens to everyone. It’s pointless complaining about it or wishing you could change. We’re all going in one direction and there is nothing we can do about that. It’s just about looking after yourself while on that journey.”

Ekland previously spoke out about the traumatic experience during a 2016 interview on “Loose Women”.

“I’ve had to live with newspapers printing horrible pictures of me. They don’t understand that the man who did this used me as some sort of experiment and destroyed [my lips],” she said. “For a really long time I couldn’t do television or films.”

Ekland starred as Mary Goodnight in the 1974 James Bond film “The Man With The Golden Gun”.