Late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi Irwin and wife Terri Irwin at Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin is honouring her parents on the 29th anniversary of their wedding.

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to mom Terri and late dad Steve.

The Australian zookeeper, famously known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” died in 2006 at the age of 44.

Captioning a photo of her parents smiling while holding a lizard, the 22-year-old conservationist wrote, “Soulmates. Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart parents. Your love is the stuff of miracles.”

Replying in the comments, Terri said, “Thank you @BindiIrwin. Today marks 29 years since I married your dad. He was a lot of amazing things, but most of all he was fun. Really, truly fun!”

Bindi’s 17-year-old brother Robert also paid a touching tribute to his mom and dad on their anniversary.

Elsewhere, Bindi recently opened up about how her father’s absence in her life is even more painful now that she has become a mother.