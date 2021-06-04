Click to share this via email

Vanessa Hudgens is putting on her leg warmers in honour of Debbie Allen.

Legendary choreographer Allen is among the stars being celebrated at this year’s Kennedy Center Honours.

Viewers tuning in to watch the event will see Hudgens and a troupe of dancers teaming up to perform the title song from the 1980 movie “Fame”.

Allen starred in both the film and the subsequent TV show, also titled “Fame”.

The 71-year-old actress took to Twitter to share a clip from the energetic tribute on Friday.

Thank you to the @KCHonors and @VanessaHudgens for this fabulous FAME tribute! 💋 Watch the #KCHonors this Sunday, June 6 at 8/7c on @CBSTVStudios! pic.twitter.com/rmQtp8MJKR — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) June 4, 2021

“Thank you to the @KCHonors and @VanessaHudgens for this fabulous FAME tribute!”, she wrote.

Paula Abdul, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes and Tracee Ellis Ross are among those honouring Allen at the ceremony.

Rhimes also took to Twitter to share a snippet of the performance.

Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke are the other stars who have been chosen for the Kennedy Honours class of 2020.

The ceremony, hosted by Gloria Estefan, will air Sunday, June 6 on CBS.

It will also be available to stream on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.