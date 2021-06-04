Fresh off the release of “Cruella”, Disney is already prepping for a sequel.

Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are reported to return for the Emma Stone starring film The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

No news if Stone will return as the famous villain or when the planned release date of the sequel will be.

“Cruella” debuted on May 28 in theatres and Disney+ under Premier Access. As of date, it has brought in $48.5 million globally.

“We are very pleased with ‘Cruella’’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Last week, Gillespie hinted to Collider about a sequel, saying, ” feel like we’ve only just met her. I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power.”

Disney has found success with a number of animated films turned live action including “Cinderella” and “Aladdin”. Coming up next is “Pinocchio”, “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “The Little Mermaid”.