You “Can’t Cancel Pride” with iHeart’s star-studded virtual concert.

Hosted by Bebe Rexha and Elvis Duran, a long list of celebs will show their support including Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin and more.

Rexha will also perform “Sacrifice”.

Leslie Odom Jr. will lead a candlelight tribute to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre that happened five years ago.

Lovato, Lil Nas X, Hudson and Martin will all offer words of encouragement throughout the evening that benefits six LGBT nonprofits– GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” kicks off on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET.