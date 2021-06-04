Josh Duhamel is showing Netflix bosses what they’re missing after the streamer’s decision to cancel “Jupiter’s Legacy”.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo, showcasing his incredible physique following news that the series would not be returning for a second season.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel Shows Footage Of His Recent Near-Death Experience, Shares Update On How Jennifer Lopez Is Doing

“When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there…. #sexysantasummer,” Duhamel captioned the post, which sees him boasting long white hair and a beard.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel Talks Filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ With JLo

Duhamel portrayed Sheldon Sampson, also known as The Utopian, in the action series.

Leslie Bibb, who played Lady Liberty, also reacted to the news on Instagram.

“MY BAES…i stand with my brothers in arms @joshduhamel @bendanielsss @mattlanter @mikewadeactor…this union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly,” she captioned a behind the scenes shot of the cast.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel Celebrates Beating Ashton Kutcher For Title Of 1997’s ‘Male Model Of The Year’

The story isn’t over though as the series, based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is set to get a spinoff called “Supercrooks”, about a “ragtag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves, and leg-breakers.”