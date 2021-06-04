Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were profiled by The Telegraph from their sprawling Bagshot House home in Surrey.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son and his wife of nearly 22 years, who haven’t given such a big interview together before, spoke to the British publication about everything from Prince Philip’s death to that interview.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been touted as the couple who had to step up and fill in the shoes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they stepped down as working royals. While the couple was already hard working, they commented subtly for the first time on just what they thought of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airing the grievances to Oprah in the most talked about interview in years.

When asked if they watched, “They look at each other as if to dare the other to speak first,” the article reads.

“‘Oprah who?’ smiles the Earl, feigning ignorance. ‘Yes, what interview?’ chuckles his wife,” it continues.

The interviewer then brought up “an anecdote about the Archbishop of Canterbury apparently having a long conversation with Winfrey at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 without having a clue who she was.”

“You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway,” Sophie responded.

As royal author Omid Scobie pointed out on Twitter, Sophie has worked with Oprah’s foundation in the past.

Speaking about their increase in work, the former PR firm owner said, “Inevitably the spotlight and the focus falls on younger members as time goes on. We’ve plodded along doing what we’re doing, hopefully doing it well. And then all of a sudden there’s a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit. Naturally, the media are looking for people to fill the so-called void. But you know, we have been doing this for what feels like a pretty long time!”