Pink stopped by iHeart’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” to perform a beautiful rendition of her song “Cover Me In Sunshine”.

Taking to the stage for the virtual benefit, Pink wore a sequined plaid shirt as she belted out her song accompanied only by a guitar player.

She recently performed the song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where her daughter, Willow, joined her for an impressive aerial act.

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Hudson and Ricky Martin all offered words of encouragement throughout the evening that benefits six LGBT nonprofits– GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

Leslie Odom Jr. also led a candlelight tribute to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre that happened five years ago.