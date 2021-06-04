Click to share this via email

Lindsay Ell took the stage by storm during the Juno Awards Opening Night on Friday, June 4.

The country music star delivered a soulful performance of “Want Me Back” from her sophomore album, Heart Theory.

Ell was then joined on stage by MacKenzie Porter, who picked up the tempo with a performance of “These Days”.

Ell has just landed her first-ever Juno nomination for Country Album of the Year thanks to Heart Theory.

The Calgary-native also recently earned her first Gold Single as a solo artist for “Want Me Back”.

Speaking exclusively with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Ell admitted that she couldn’t believe the news when she heard her album was Juno nominated.

“When they said my name, I was like ‘what? Is this actually happening?’ Especially getting nominated for Country Album of the Year, because this album Heart Theory is so important to me,” she said.

Ammoye and Kirk Diamond, Crown Lands, Klô Pelgag, TOBi and TӦME are among the other performers taking to the stage on Juno Opening Night.

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will host the show starting at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the 50th annual Juno Awards will take place including performances from Justin Bieber, The Tragically Hip and Jann Arden.