JoJo Siwa has put on her first major concert since coming out and there was no better place than iHeart’s “Can’t Cancel Pride”.

On Friday night Siwa joined the star-studded fundraiser.

“I want to congratulate you for sharing yourself with the world by coming out this year,” Elton John said before her performance. “I’m overjoyed that you’ve joined our beautiful community. At 17, you’re able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you’re a shining example to young people the world over.”

John also praised Siwa for her style. “As I say- ‘more is more.'”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Shares Her Coming-Out Story, Says It’s ‘The Biggest Honour’ To Be Called A Gay Icon

Siwa then came out for a flashy performance of “Boomerang” to close out the show.



Other performances during the night included Pink, Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan.

RELATED: Police Called To JoJo Siwa’s Pride Month Party, For Guest’s Possible Overdose

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Hudson and Ricky Martin all offered words of encouragement throughout the evening that benefits six LGBT nonprofits– GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Martin also led a candlelight tribute to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre that happened five years ago.