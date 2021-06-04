Click to share this via email

Ricky Martin and Leslie Odom Jr. are remembering the 49 people who lost their lives during the Pulse Nightclub Massacre in 2016.

Martin shared some powerful words about the heartbreaking incident during iHeart’s “Can’t Cancel Pride”.

Forever remembering those lives lost at the Pulse Nightclub Massacre 🤍 Thank you @RickyMartin247 for the beautiful tribute to those souls taken too soon. Watch the inspiring moment at the #CantCancelPride event sponsored by @ProcterGamble:https://t.co/H10aWO5IPI pic.twitter.com/eGf9Q5ZZvu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2021

“As we grieve over the mass shootings that seem to happen every day, we recognize that 2021 is five years since the massacre at Pulse Nightclub. 49 souls gone forever. Many lives changed forever,” said the singer in his candlelit tribute.

Martin added, “Tonight we’re here to out love hate. We stand strong and together we call on the power of music to heal and to give us hope.”

Leslie Odom Jr. then delivered a beautiful performance of “Without You” from “Rent” in honour of the victims.

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Jennifer Hudson also all offered words of encouragement throughout the evening that benefits six LGBT nonprofits– GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.