Alexandra Shipp is speaking her truth.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram this week and posted a selfie of herself along with a lengthy and heartfelt message about her coming out and struggling with her sexuality.

“Hi. I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late,” she wrote. “I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be.”

Shipp added that today, she’s “happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine.”

“I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F**KING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me,” she expressed. “I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis.”

She wrote that she’s not denying anything anymore, isn’t scared and has pride in who she is and what she is doing on this planet. “I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me,” she concluded.

Shipp’s post comes after she starred in Hayley Kiyoko’s “Chance” music video. The two play love interests in the visual.

On Thursday, Shipp shared snippets from the music video, captioning the post, “take a chance 🌈.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary, Announces Pronoun Change

Tayshia Adams and Lucy Hale React to Colton Underwood Coming Out

Gigi Gorgeous Comes Out as Pansexual