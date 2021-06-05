Chrissy Teigen is exiting “Never Have I Ever”, the Mindy Kaling-created Netflix comedy centring on an Indian-American teenage girl, following the controversy that ensued when Courtney Stodden accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Stodden, whose pronouns are they/them, told The Daily Beast that Teigen had encouraged them to kill themselves via private Twitter messages 10 years ago.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said.

According to Variety, Teigen has a voiceover role in an episode of the upcoming second season of “Never Have I Ever”.

In light of Stodden’s claims, however, a spokesperson told Variety that Teigen chose to drop out; her role will be recast and rerecorded prior to the second season’s release in July.

Following Stodden’s interview, Teigen took to Twitter to offer a lengthy statement of apology, admitting she’s “mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021